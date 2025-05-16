Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,349 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $21,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 58,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 28,857 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 69,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 44,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 217.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 37,166 shares during the period.

BATS:HYD opened at $50.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.49. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1588 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

