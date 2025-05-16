Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Position in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 434,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,450 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 14.48% of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF worth $19,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Hilltop Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 175,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,076 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:GHYG opened at $45.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average of $44.55. iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.22 and a 52 week high of $45.88. The company has a market capitalization of $180.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (GHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield bonds issued in developed markets and denominated in local currencies. GHYG was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

