Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 3,180 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 171,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $20,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKYY. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 594.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,343.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

SKYY stock opened at $116.13 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $131.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.28 and a 200 day moving average of $115.27.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

