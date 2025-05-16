Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 383,306 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,230,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 383,306 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $18,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,239,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,996 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,767,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,885,000 after acquiring an additional 29,781 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,590,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,465,000 after purchasing an additional 133,505 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,259,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,033,000 after buying an additional 209,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,099,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on APLE. Bank of America raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of APLE stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.29. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.86 million. Research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 700,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,004,931.92. This trade represents a 1.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,120 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

