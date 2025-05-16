Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 3,853 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,853 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.33% of Arrow Electronics worth $19,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,458 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $178,444.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361.39. The trade was a 93.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Austen bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.12 per share, for a total transaction of $197,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,174.96. This represents a 31.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,763 shares of company stock worth $824,095. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of ARW opened at $120.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.32. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.50 and a 1 year high of $137.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.33. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARW shares. Bank of America cut Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARW

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.