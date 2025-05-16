Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 49,408 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,408 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.58% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $19,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 729.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 562.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.40. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $47.78.

Insider Activity

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $720.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 120,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $3,626,653.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,833 shares in the company, valued at $18,929,164.95. This represents a 16.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPH. Wedbush upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on TPH

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.