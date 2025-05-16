Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 49,408 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,408 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.58% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $19,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 729.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 562.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.40. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $47.78.
In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 120,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $3,626,653.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,833 shares in the company, valued at $18,929,164.95. This represents a 16.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPH. Wedbush upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.
