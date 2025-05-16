Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 65,119 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,021,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,119 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.18% of Annaly Capital Management worth $18,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 275,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 132,891 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Wernau Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,612,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,105,000 after acquiring an additional 393,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.15 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.10.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NLY stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average is $19.76. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.04 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 20.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 314.61%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

