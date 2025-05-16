Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 71,806 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 337,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,806 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $19,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $20,790,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,442,000 after acquiring an additional 33,256 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $78.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $51.96 and a 52 week high of $87.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.05.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. The company had revenue of $470.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

