Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 72,809 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,809 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.35% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $19,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 360 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,360. The trade was a 1.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

NYSE INSP opened at $149.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 86.42, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.23. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.00 and a twelve month high of $225.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $201.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.89 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INSP shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $234.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.91.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Articles

