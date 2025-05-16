Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 80,674 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 723,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,674 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $21,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Schneider National by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schneider National by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Schneider National by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Schneider National by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Schneider National by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 56,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

SNDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average is $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.11. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.12%. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

