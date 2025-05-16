Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 91,691 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 91,691 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.21% of LKQ worth $20,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of LKQ by 618.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of LKQ by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of LKQ by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Up 0.2%

LKQ stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.29.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. LKQ had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LKQ has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.99 per share, with a total value of $100,168.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,385,941.23. The trade was a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 10,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $416,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 359,462 shares in the company, valued at $14,975,186.92. This represents a 2.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,750 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

