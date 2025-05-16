Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 96,770 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,770 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $20,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $1,605,426,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 212.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,265,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624,163 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $326,959,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,565,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3,602.0% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 958,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,537,000 after acquiring an additional 932,956 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARE opened at $71.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.47. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.15 and a 1 year high of $130.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $758.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 694.74%.

ARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

