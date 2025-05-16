Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,181 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $18,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArborFi Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 116,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 47,894,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,747 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 224,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 24,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 369,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 18,848 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average of $20.68. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $20.74.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0708 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.