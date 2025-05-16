Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Stock Position Decreased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.05% of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

HACK stock opened at $80.48 on Friday. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $58.33 and a 52-week high of $82.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.87.

About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

