Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Amtech Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASYS opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. Amtech Systems has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $49.87 million, a PE ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amtech Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASYS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 931,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 15.1% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 75,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 10,281 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

Further Reading

