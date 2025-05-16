Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,306 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Aramark worth $19,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Aramark by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Aramark by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. Aramark has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.92.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Aramark had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

