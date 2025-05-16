Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $2.81. The firm had revenue of $542.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 40,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $406,042.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,022,055 shares in the company, valued at $40,502,093.85. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 275,880 shares of company stock worth $4,034,037. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,111,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,223 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,622,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,202,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,201,000 after buying an additional 1,018,273 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,821,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 138.4% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,072,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,668,000 after buying an additional 622,752 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

