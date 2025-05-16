Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Position Increased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Assurant were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Assurant by 219.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant by 503.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Assurant from $230.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.17.

Assurant stock opened at $199.44 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.12 and a 52 week high of $230.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.61. Assurant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Assurant news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $604,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,162. The trade was a 14.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

