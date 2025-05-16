Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 467,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,032 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Astrana Health were worth $14,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Astrana Health by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,685,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,748,000 after purchasing an additional 20,757 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Astrana Health by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,045,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,968,000 after buying an additional 101,192 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Astrana Health by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,861,000 after buying an additional 23,533 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Astrana Health by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 258,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after buying an additional 16,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Astrana Health by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 255,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after buying an additional 140,584 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Astrana Health from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Astrana Health in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Astrana Health from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Astrana Health from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

ASTH opened at $27.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. Astrana Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $63.20.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). Astrana Health had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $620.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

