AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,060,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,627,000 after purchasing an additional 55,588 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 604,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 344,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,701,000 after buying an additional 42,416 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.93.

AVB opened at $205.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.40 and a 12-month high of $239.29.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $693.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

