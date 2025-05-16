Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 15,706 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 257.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 1,284.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 384,977 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 355,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 240,726 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $897.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.96. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.37.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0984 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.