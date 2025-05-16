Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 184 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

Shares of SITE stock opened at $122.94 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.25 and a 52-week high of $160.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.37.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $939.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.90 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 7.93%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

