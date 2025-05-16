Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,872 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Ventas by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 210,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $642,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 372.8% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 66,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 52,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 29,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $93,025.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,467.04. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 214,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $14,645,401.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,138,143 shares in the company, valued at $77,644,115.46. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,481 shares of company stock worth $21,385,983 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of VTR opened at $64.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.66 and a 1-year high of $71.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Ventas had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 581.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Argus set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

