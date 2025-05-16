Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,257 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IBDQ opened at $25.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.09. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.74 and a 52 week high of $25.17.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.