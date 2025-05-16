Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 221 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $521,000. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 131,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 23,835 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 280.4% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 357,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after acquiring an additional 263,570 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 382.7% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 84,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 66,647 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HALO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of HALO stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.26. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $70.51. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.89.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 157.78% and a net margin of 43.74%. The business had revenue of $264.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 1,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $98,901.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,126,499.68. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 4,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $271,483.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,246.07. This trade represents a 13.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,697 shares of company stock worth $1,276,552. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

