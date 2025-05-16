Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Confluent were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Confluent by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,828,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,207,000 after purchasing an additional 599,582 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Confluent by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,834,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,940,000 after purchasing an additional 133,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Confluent by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,339,000 after purchasing an additional 84,163 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Confluent by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,880,000 after purchasing an additional 459,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at $81,092,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of CFLT opened at $22.72 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Confluent had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.70%. The business had revenue of $271.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CFLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CFLT

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $7,516,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,628,937.04. The trade was a 33.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 126,730 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $4,002,133.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 552,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,445,549.92. This trade represents a 18.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,011,050 shares of company stock worth $30,718,078 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.