Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,714 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 458 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,008 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, March 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cooper Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:COO opened at $81.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.81 and a 12 month high of $112.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.35.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $964.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.25 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

