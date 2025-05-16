Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in PPL by 1,092.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in PPL by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim increased their price target on PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

In other PPL news, insider Christine M. Martin sold 1,146 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $39,857.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,668.26. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.99.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

