Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,147 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 98,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Monday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Innovation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

Shares of Aurora Innovation stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $10.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average of $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 2.76.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

