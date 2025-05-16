Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $669,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 387,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,170,000 after acquiring an additional 36,986 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $20,505,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 917,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,376,000 after acquiring an additional 339,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of GL stock opened at $120.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.47. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.55 and a 52 week high of $133.76. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.56.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Globe Life from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Globe Life from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Globe Life from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

