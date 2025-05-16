Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IBDR opened at $24.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.12. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $24.68.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

