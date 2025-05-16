Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,514,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,377,000 after buying an additional 314,226 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,724,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,619,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,298,000 after purchasing an additional 774,922 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,002,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 93,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 496,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, President James C. Baker purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $285,250.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 761,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,466.40. The trade was a 3.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 94,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,047 in the last ninety days.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.8%

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

NYSE:KYN opened at $12.33 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $13.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

