Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 27,979 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $5,473,000.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BUI opened at $24.28 on Friday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $24.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.05.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.