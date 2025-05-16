Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,612,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,604,922,000 after buying an additional 46,479 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,316,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $610,962,000 after buying an additional 20,165 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $503,338,000 after buying an additional 64,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,042,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,788,000 after buying an additional 27,454 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.06, for a total value of $1,924,222.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,691,559.44. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.96, for a total value of $367,091.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at $13,794,018.84. This represents a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

TDY stock opened at $495.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $380.63 and a 12-month high of $522.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $477.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.98.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.03. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.50.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

