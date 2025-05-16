Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $389,000 Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $138,822,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $57,766,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $48,606,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,706,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,010,000 after buying an additional 759,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,549,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,199,000 after buying an additional 702,561 shares during the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.03.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

