Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Standex International were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SXI. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Standex International by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Standex International by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Standex International during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Standex International during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, apricus wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Standex International during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Standex International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SXI. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Standex International from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Standex International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Standex International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.33.

Standex International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $154.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Standex International Co. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $212.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.45.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. Standex International had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $207.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 25.30%.

Insider Transactions at Standex International

In other news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $55,426.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,087.67. This represents a 6.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.