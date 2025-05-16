Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $457,000 Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 70.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,352 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 1,147.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

BCE Price Performance

NYSE:BCE opened at $21.60 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $36.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. BCE had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 17.89%. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

