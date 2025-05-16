Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $460,000 Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,406,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,949,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,565 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 148,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

WRB opened at $72.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.27 and its 200-day moving average is $63.05. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $51.17 and a 1-year high of $76.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.44.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.07). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.39.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

