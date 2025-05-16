Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $464,000 Stock Position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Free Report) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,510 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XFLT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust alerts:

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Price Performance

XFLT opened at $5.67 on Friday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.34.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Announces Dividend

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.30%. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust’s payout ratio is 111.49%.

(Free Report)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.