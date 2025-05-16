Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $498,000 Stock Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,909,000 after purchasing an additional 27,036 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 303.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 117,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 88,620 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 23,780 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,378,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 45,529 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.2%

NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $40.78 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average is $37.34.

About ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.