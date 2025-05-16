Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $549,000 Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 314.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10,525.8% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 7,045,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979,136 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,149,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,007,000 after acquiring an additional 870,858 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,054,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10,276.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 538,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,617,000 after acquiring an additional 533,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,906,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLH opened at $99.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.61. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.95 and a fifty-two week high of $111.83.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.