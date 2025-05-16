Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $385,000 in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 323.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after buying an additional 54,782 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 189,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after buying an additional 19,549 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 107,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after buying an additional 39,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on National Health Investors from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NHI opened at $74.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.75. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.91 and a 12-month high of $86.13.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $68.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.13 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

