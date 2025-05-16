Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $386,000 in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,727,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,862,000 after purchasing an additional 264,703 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 211.3% in the fourth quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 110,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,273,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,148,000 after purchasing an additional 296,986 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 4.8%

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $52.25 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $78.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $120.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $197,358.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,635.87. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $101,242.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,715.36. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,680 shares of company stock worth $938,301. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lattice Semiconductor



Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.



