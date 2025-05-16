Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $424,000 in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 14.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after buying an additional 29,991 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 120,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 26,164 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $874,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of DraftKings to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In related news, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 158,661 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $6,730,399.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,632.70. This trade represents a 46.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 210,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $7,944,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,155,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,188,567.90. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,691,079 shares of company stock valued at $111,885,917. 47.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $36.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.29. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.69 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 48.13% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

