Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $455,000 in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDU. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,143,000. Arrien Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,166,000. Three Seasons Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,591,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 868.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 71,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 22,052 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $103.81 on Friday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $106.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.27 and its 200 day moving average is $100.04.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

