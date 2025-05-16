Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 2,955.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In related news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $940,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,584 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,060.64. This trade represents a 4.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 1,375,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total value of $99,261,394.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,024,952.77. This trade represents a 86.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,344,632 shares of company stock worth $160,151,753. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Roblox from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Roblox from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Roblox from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.68.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE RBLX opened at $80.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of -55.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $31.59 and a twelve month high of $80.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.41.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Articles

