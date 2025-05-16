Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $3,195,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 359.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 92,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 72,306 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 122,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 42,952 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $15,462,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.92. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $73.45.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.31 million. Comerica had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 53.69%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.22.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

