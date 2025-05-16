Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 58,568 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,335,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $805,506,000 after buying an additional 2,279,495 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,572,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $303,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,332 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,779,254 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $194,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,587 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,155,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $122,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,896,742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $83,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,973 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Chairman Stefano Pessina purchased 832,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $9,163,160.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 145,621,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,288,079.79. This represents a 0.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $38.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

