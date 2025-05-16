Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 283,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.52% of Bridger Aerospace Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scratch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Bridger Aerospace Group by 347.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bridger Aerospace Group by 167.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,612 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Bridger Aerospace Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Shares of BAER opened at $1.60 on Friday. Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $86.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19.

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million.

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

