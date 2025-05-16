Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 323 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $79.51 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $89.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

SSNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.86.

In related news, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.53 per share, for a total transaction of $203,931.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,496,771.28. The trade was a 3.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $2,032,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,648. The trade was a 49.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,500 shares of company stock worth $9,348,130 over the last three months. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

